HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Georgia man on his honeymoon is in good spirits despite losing mobility in his legs on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Brendan Town was surfing on the Big Island in Kahalu’u Bay when he felt a twinge in his lower back — two hours later and he was paralyzed from the waist down.

Town said it was his first time on a surfboard, so he got a lesson on the Kona Coast.

“Got out there, rode the first wave, the adrenaline like started kicking in, you know, like it starts to just pull you up and they’re like ‘Pop up! Pop up!’ So you know, I just popped up and felt a small little tinge in the back,” Town said.

Town thought it was just a pulled muscle at first and finished his lesson before grabbing lunch with his wife.

“You know, ate some pizza and went to to stand up and I just couldn’t feel my legs anymore. It was, it happened just like that,” Town said as he snapped his fingers.

Town was brought to an emergency room and later flown to Oahu — he found out he was suffering from surfer’s myelopathy. Queen’s neurointensivist Dr. Johnny Sun said the condition is rare and only occurs two to three times per year.

“We have always seen it in patients who are beginner surfers or novice surfers,” Dr. Sun said. “We never see it with those who are very seasoned or expert surfers.”

“But many different physical activities, whether it’s yoga, pilates, gymnasts can also sustain the same injury.” Dr. Johnny Sun, Queen’s neurointensivist

The injury is basically a hyperextension of the lower back and a spinal cord injury which can happen after prolonged periods of lying down.

“What you’ll see if a lot of seasoned surfers, they’re constantly changing positions, staying mobile, taking breaks between sets,” Dr. Sun said.

Town and his wife recently found out that she is expecting a baby boy in February, 2024. He is still able to feel pressure to his legs and even had some motor activation on Thursday, Sept. 14.

KHON2 asked Town about his emotions one week after the injury occured.

“Hope,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Come on man, like you’re there, I know you’re there. Like, let’s go, there’s stuff to do, there’s a baby on the way. Gotta, gotta move.'”

Doctors are telling Town to take it day-by-day, his recovery timeline is unknown but what is for sure is that his attitude is all thanks to his family.

“My wife and my unborn child,” Town said. “So, getting better for them is what is paramount and why I have this wonderful, beautiful attitude, because how can I be upset?”