Rare and unseasonal tropical disturbance bring tracked in the East Pacific

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A rare out-of-season tropical system is showing signs of intensification. The center of circulation is approximately 1000 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii.

Thunderstorm activity has increased steadily Thursday. Although there may be some modest strengthening, upper-level winds are forecast to prevent any further strengthening this weekend.

Hawaii may see storm remnants (rain) from this rare tropical system by early next week.

Hurricane season begins yearly on May 15th in the East Pacific and June 1st in the Central Pacific.