Rare and unseasonal tropical disturbance bring tracked in the East Pacific

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A rare out-of-season tropical system is showing signs of intensification. The center of circulation is approximately 1000 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii.

Thunderstorm activity has increased steadily Thursday. Although there may be some modest strengthening, upper-level winds are forecast to prevent any further strengthening this weekend.

Hawaii may see storm remnants (rain) from this rare tropical system by early next week.

Hurricane season begins yearly on May 15th in the East Pacific and June 1st in the Central Pacific.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 28 2022 05:39 am