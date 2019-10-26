Rally to Save Ala Moana Beach Park to take place tomorrow morning

A rally tomorrow at Ala Moana Beach Park will bring attention to its future plans. The group says while they appreciate all the upgrades that have been done to the park, enough is enough.

“All the people really want is to keep the park, keep it green, keep it clean. They’ve already spent more than $50 million to renovate the bathrooms, to put in the irrigation for the grass and to fix the road. It’s a much better park than it was a few months ago. So we think that’s really enough already. Save the rest of the money, $133 million for other projects,” said Shar Chun Lum of the Save Ala Moana Beach Park Hui.

The rally goes from 9:00 to noon at zone nine. That’s one of the two spots the proposed playground will occupy.