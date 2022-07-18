HONOLULU (KHON2) — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opens in Pearl City on Tuesday, July 19.

The grand opening festivities start at 7 a.m.

There will be a blessing, a ribbon cutting, and a drawing where 20 customers will win free Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for a year. Customers who are 13 years and older can enter until 8 a.m. Winners will be announced within the hour.

The restaurant is 3,300 square feet not including the lanai dining area. There will be drive-thru, dine-in, and takeout service available.

The first Raising Cane’s opened on King Street restaurant near the University of Hawaii in 2018. The other locations are in Mililani, Kapolei, Hawaii Kai, Ala Moana Center food court and Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center food court.

The new Raising Cane’s is at 1240 Kuala Street in Pearl City. This is the franchise’s seventh store on Oahu. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to midnight.

At the opening, the company will give out three checks in the amount of $2,500 each to Pearl City Elementary School, Pearl City High School Chargers Band, and to the Pearl City Little League.

Raising Cane’s invites the public to drop off school supplies for Pearl City Elementary School.

For information on how to do a fundraiser using the restaurant visit the Raising Cane’s education programs on their website.