HONOLULU (KHON2) — The quest to find pet-friendly housing in the islands is tricky.

KHON2 brought you the story of Sal Padilla, a Maui man who is living out of his car so he can stay with his 10-year-old dog Pua on Thursday, April 6.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The Hawaiian Humane Society said a lack of pet-friendly housing is the top reason for animals being surrendered.

“More than 60% of the households here on Oahu do have pets in some way, shape or form. And, they can be incredible tenants,” said Brandy Shimabukuro, HHS communications manager.

She went on to explain further.

“There are actually studies that support that dogs and cats, in particular, do not — they don’t make any other additional damage more than a child; and they don’t create any more noise than a child would.”

The general manager of Symphony Honolulu — a pet-friendly condominium complex — agreed. She takes 4-month-old Koko to work every chance she gets.

“And, I think landlords are worried about maybe destruction of the carpets or the flooring or, you know, any other type of damage that can be caused,” said Lizi Lonigro, “but I find that most of the time when you have a pet owner, they are, you know, they love their pet; and they make sure that the pet is well taken care of and that they will follow the rules accordingly.”

The Humane Society points to their Pets in Housing page on their website, which lists dozens of pet-friendly buildings by the area.

Click the following links for resources on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island.

“We actually have brochures on there as well about how to be a good pet friendly tenant, how to be an advocate for those who have dogs and and how to be a good neighbor as well as just what available resources are there if you’re looking for pet friendly housing,” Shimabukuro said.

KHON2 got an update from Padilla on Friday, he said he found a foster family but is reluctant to do a meet-and-greet and would almost rather live with his car with Pua until he finds a permanent, pet-friendly home.

“Ninety percent of the places do not allow pets. And, you can look on Craigslist today. You could look on Zillow. You can look on HotPads. I’ve been at it for months and months, Bryce, and just no luck,” Padilla said.

Lonigro said new buildings that are going up tend to be pet-friendly and the Humane Society added if locals want more to be built, being vocal is a great place to start.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“Rising tides lifts all boats. Right? And, so, if the community is willing to, we would love to engage them as our partners. Engage your Legislators. Engage your your council members to try to advocate for more pet friendly housing because there really is that lack,” Shimabukuro said.