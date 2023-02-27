HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you own an electric bike or an electric moped in Hawaii? Well, if you do, you may be eligible for the Hawaii electric bike and electric moped rebate program beginning on Feb. 28.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said that the rebate program was created through ACT 306 to “reduce the cost of living and cost of transportation by providing rebates for the purchase and use of electrical bicycles and electric mopeds.”

Qualifying persons must be over the age of 18 and meet all eligibility criteria listed below:

Participation in a low-income assistance program such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Section 8.

Do not own a motor vehicle with four or more wheels.

Current enrollment in school, community college, or university.

You may apply online here.

Hawaii Department of Transportation Director, Ed Sniffen, said “Wide adoption of electric vehicles, including bicycles and mopeds, will help move us toward our clean energy goals while filling a key gap in mobility for many in our state. HDOT will continue to support programs that encourage Hawai‘i residents to use vehicles with lower emissions that enhance their transportation alternatives.”

The rebates will be available for the purchase of new electric bicycles with a maximum speed of 28 miles per hour, or the purchase of new electric mopeds made at a retail store after July 1, 2022.

The total rebate per vehicle will be capped at 20% of the retail price or $500, whichever is lower.