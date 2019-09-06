Pulitzer-winning author to hold lecture at UH Manoa this month

On September 19th, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Viet Thanh Nguyen will deliver a lecture at UH Manoa on the topic War, Refugees and Storytelling: From Representation to Decolonization. The lecture starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Orvis Auditorium, and it is free and open to the public.

Nguyen won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2015 for his novel The Sympathizer. He also wrote the best-selling short story collection, The Refugees in 2017. He is a regular contributor to the New York Times, Washington Post, and TIME.

A student writing contest will accompany Nguyen’s visit. It is open to undergraduate and graduate students. Details for the contest can be found here.