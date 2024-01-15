HONOLULU (KHON2) — Only one month is left for your voice to be heard in the selection of the next University of Hawaii President.

Current president David Lassner announced his retirement in September 2023. Lassner said he will be vacating the position at the end of 2024 after more than a decade in the presidential seat.

The Board of Regents went to work immediately starting the search for the next president, but asked the community to partake in the selection as well by providing all stakeholders with a survey they could put their opinion in.

“The feedback we will receive from this survey will be a critical part of the process to select the next leader of UH, whose success is critical to the future of Hawaii,” said BOR Chair Alapaki Nahale-a.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and community members can find and fill out a short, eight-question survey the next president of the state’s public higher education system at UHPresidentsurvey.org until Feb. 15.

BOR selected an executive search company with access to Hawaii expertise and/or Hawaii focus to conduct a national search and recruit candidates.

The recruitment process will run through April 15, followed by an evaluation period as the BOR aims to make an official selection in June.

The response from the survey will be used by the search firm to ensure stakeholder input is valued in the selection process.