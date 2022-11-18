WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino’s office announced that the public restrooms and public showers at Launiupoko Beach Park will need to close for repairs to a watermain break.

The park will remain open throughout the repairs, and there will be portable restrooms available on site, said Maui County Officials.

For questions or concerns, you can contact West District Supervisor Sean Gordon at (808) 270-4315 or send email to sean.gordon@co.maui.hi.us.

“The Department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding while this maintenance is ongoing,” said officials.