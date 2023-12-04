HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two dozen Byrna guns were stolen Sunday morning from a gun shop in the Maikiki/ McCully area.

The Byrna Hawaii shop was able to capture video of the alleged suspects on a “Live Safe Hawaii” feed.

The shop owner said 22 launcher Byrna guns and two Byrna rifles were stolen.

The total value sits at an astounding $20,000.

“This store usually hears sad stories. Well it actually happened to us, and the feeling isn’t great,” said Kurt Tsuneyoshi, Manager of Byrna Hawaii. “Now I understand what our customers are going through with so much crime, especially with small businesses. They’re breaking in all over the place.”

The shop has since added more security measures, including cameras and alarms.

Tsuneyoshi hopes people will recognize the stolen firearms and return them or turn them over to police.