Prominent island attorney announces run for Honolulu City & County Prosecutor

Prominent defense attorney Megan Kau announced today that she will be running for the Honolulu City & County Prosecutor. Kau was joined by former Prosecutor Peter Carlisle and victim’s advocate Nonohe Botelho. “I’m not a politician,” Kau said. “I’m a fighter.”

Kau laid out three reasons why she wants to become Honolulu Prosecutor. “The first reason why I’m running for Prosecuting Attorney is loyalty. I’ve been put in a very unique position where I have been asked for help by the current employees, staff members, deputies and investigators. The current administration has discriminated against them, retaliated against them, and asked them to do unethical things. I am here to put a stop to all of that,” Kau said.

“The second reason why I’m running for Prosecuting Attorney is love for the law. I love the law and I want to lead this office into the future and grow the law with it. The third reason why I’m running for Prosecuting Attorney is leadership. The deputies in the Prosecuting Attorney’s office are our future litigators and trial attorneys. They need the correct leadership, they need the correct mentorship, and they need the correct skills. I’m the one to give them that.”

When asked why she used the word “ethical” so often in her announcement, Kau replied: “This current administration has had many ethical issues. I could stand here for days and talk about them. I’m intimately familiar with all of them, and all of that needs to stop…There will be no secrets [if I’m elected]. I’m getting rid of all the corruption.”

Asked about the potential running of former judge Steven Alm, Kau said: “He’s very objective, he’s very competent. He’s got a great reputation. But that office needs energy. It needs a new face, it needs new attitudes, new thinking, and I’m the one to do that…Judge Alm has been away from Hawaii for a very long time. I’ve been intimately involved in calling out this administration in its wrongdoings.”

If she is elected, Kau said she will close her law practice.

The prosecuting attorney for Honolulu is currently Keith M. Kaneshiro. He served two terms from 1988 to 1996, then again from 2010 until now.