Professional baseball player from Pearl City gets injured in skateboarding accident in Pennsylvania

Pearl City’s Chace Numata, 27, was taken to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania early Friday morning. Police found him on the ground bleeding from a head wound in what was reported to be a skateboarding accident. His condition is not yet known.

Numata plays for the Erie SeaWolves, the minor-league affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers released a statement, which reads as follows:

“We’ve been made aware that early on Friday morning, SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata was involved in an accident in Erie. We have been in contact with hospital officials and SeaWolves leadership about his condition. All of us with the Detroit Tigers ask for Chace to be kept in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”