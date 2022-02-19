3-day weekend parking restriction in Lanikai

Parking in Lanikai will be restricted during Christmas and New Year’s weekends in an effort to reduce traffic congestion for residents along the Lanikai-Kaʻōhao shoreline. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parking restrictions were implemented today in Lanikai to reduce traffic congestion for residents along the Lanikai-Ka’ohao shoreline and will continue until President’s Day.

The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) said the restrictions are between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day throughout the three-day weekend.

Parking is restricted on all streets and shoulders of Mokulua and Aalapapa drives in Lanikai and on cross-streets connecting Mokulua and Aalapapa Drives.

DTS said they have signs on affected streets to warn drivers of the parking restrictions.

