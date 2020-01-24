President Trump reveals logo for Space Force

On Friday, President Trump took to Twitter to announce the logo of the proposed Space Force.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

The logo shares striking similarities with the Star Fleet Command logo from Star Trek, prompting backlash.

Logo from Star Trek

George Takei, who played Sulu in the original Star Trek series, responded saying the franchise is “expecting some royalties.”