Live Now
House managers wrapping up arguments in Trump impeachment trial

President Trump reveals logo for Space Force

Top Stories

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

On Friday, President Trump took to Twitter to announce the logo of the proposed Space Force.

“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” he tweeted.

The logo shares striking similarities with the Star Fleet Command logo from Star Trek, prompting backlash.

Logo from Star Trek

George Takei, who played Sulu in the original Star Trek series, responded saying the franchise is “expecting some royalties.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story