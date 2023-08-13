LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — As the search, recovery and assistance efforts on Maui continue, KHON2 is partnering with the Hawaii Red Cross for a telethon Monday morning, to assist those in need on the Valley Isle.

Malama Maui will be held from 5 am. to 10 a.m. HST during KHON’s Wake Up 2Day and Living808. All proceeds raised during the telethon will be used to assist the Hawaii Red Cross as it supports displaced families and those impacted by the wildfires.

President Barack Obama joins us in asking for your kokua:

“Aloha everybody. Like so many people around the world, Michelle and I have been absolutely heartbroken by the devastating images coming out of Maui and Lahaina over the last week. As someone who grew up in Hawaii, someone who has taken my family to enjoy the incredible beauty of that island and the hospitality of the people of Lahaina — we now find ourselves mourning the lives that are lost. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families that have lost so much.

The thing about it is though, thoughts and prayers in a moment like this are not enough. We have to step up. And we have to help those families, and we have to help Lahaina rebuild. And the good news is that the Hawaii Red Cross and Malama Maui are mobilizing to provide direct support to people who are desperately in need. I’m asking you to do everything you can to generously support the Malama Maui effort. If all of us — the Ohana, pull together and do as much as we can to give back to an island and a town and people who have given us so much — I’m absolutely confident that Lahaina and Maui and those families are going to be able to rebuild. But we’ve got to be a part of that. So please, provide generous support to the Hawaii Red Cross and to Malama Maui right now. Mahalo Nui Loa.”

President Barack Obama

To help malama our neighbors and community, call (855) 511-4483, during the hours of 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. HST and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific, on Monday morning or go to this Red Cross donation page.