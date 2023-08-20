HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Biden is pledging complete federal assistance for Maui.

His upcoming visit to the island is his first as president.

Maui will welcome the president and first lady Jill Biden Monday.

The president is expected to arrive here where the airport is notoriously busy, but has slowed since the fires two weeks ago, in fact arrivals are down about 75% from where they were before the fires.

Details on when the president will head to West Maui is being kept secret as is often the case with the safety of President Biden.

He released a statement today saying:

“My heart, my prayers, and my focus are on the victims of the Maui wildfires and their families. I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community and I know nothing can replace the loss of life. I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy. and throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures, and traditions.”

The president went on to say his administration has mobilized a “whole-of” government response effort with more than 1,000 federal personnel on the ground in Maui, including nearly 450 search and rescue team members.

The president said, he and first lady Jill Biden are eager to meet with first responders, families and community members in Lahaina.

This will be President Biden’s first trip to the islands while in office.

First lady Jill Biden visited Oahu in 2021 visiting a pop-up COVID vaccination clinic in Waipahu and joining military families for a barbecue at JBPHH.

