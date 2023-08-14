HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage at the Honolulu International Airport lasted approximately 70 minutes, according to Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Power was temporarily out in some areas of Terminal 1 and 2.

Operations were adjusted to accommodate airlines. So far no flights have been affected.

Power in the Mauka concourse and the C, G and E gates was not affected.

Customers flying out you are encourages to still check with their airline to ensure everything is on track.

HDOT was on the scene and reportedly restored full power to Terminal 1 by 6:06 p.m. and full power Terminal 2 had full power shortly after.

The entire airport’s power has been restored.