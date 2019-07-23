Possible unauthorized access to public and charter school students’ information

The University of Hawaii (UH) said Monday afternoon that a contractor, Graduation Alliance, reported that Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) public and charter school students’ information may have been exposed to unauthorized access.
The vendor, who is contracted by UH for Hawaii P-20 Partnerships for Education (Hawaii P-20), shut down the My Future Hawaii website once the potential exposure was discovered.
This could potentially affect up to 70,000 students from schools across the state.
The information that may have been exposed includes names, birth dates, home addresses, classes, grades, test scores and GPA.
The data does not include social security numbers, financial, driver’s license or health information as none of those items are a part of the My Future Hawaii application.
“Name and birth date can be used to create online profiles, and use that as a vehicle to scam other people or for phishing or spamming,” said cyber expert Chris Duque.
Mailing addresses can also be exploited to send scam mail.
Graduation Alliance hired a third-party cybersecurity vendor to investigate and they notified law enforcement.
Hawaii P-20 has been working with Graduation Alliance on the My Future Hawaii website to provide middle and high school students and families with college and career planning resources, financial aid guidance and an expedited application process for UH.
Parents/guardians with additional questions can call 808-956-5800 or email ga.help@hawaii.edu. More details are also available on a FAQs page of the Hawaiʻi P-20 website.
“When we look at next steps, the critical issue is going to be looking at what this forensic audit is able to determine at that point we’ll be able to evaluate what are the bets steps moving forward.”Brent Suyama, University of Hawaii Associate Director of Communications
A copy of the letter sent to parents can be seen below.
The below are the schools with student data in the My Future Hawaii portal:
- Admiral Arthur W. Radford High
- Aiea High
- Kula Kaiapuni O Anuenue
- James B. Castle High
- Connections NCPCS
- Wallace Rider Farrington High
- Hana High and Elementary
- Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science PCS
- Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind
- Hawaii Technology Academy PCS
- Henry J. Kaiser High
- Henry Perrine Baldwin High
- Hilo High
- Honokaa High and Intermediate
- James Campbell High
- Kahuku High and Intermediate
- Kailua High
- Kaimuki High
- Kalaheo High
- Kalani High
- Kamaile Academy PCS
- Kanuikapono Learning Center PCS
- Kapaa High
- Kapolei High
- Kau High & Pahala Elementary
- Kauai High
- Kawaikini NCPCS
- Ke Kula Ni’ihau o Kekaha Learning Center A Laboratory PCS
- Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino
- Ke Kula ‘o Samuel M. Kamakau, LPCS
- Keaau High
- Kealakehe High
- King Kekaulike High
- Kohala High
- Konawaena High
- Kua o ka La PCS
- Lahainaluna High
- Lanai High & Elementary
- Laupahoehoe Community – PCS
- Leilehua High
- Maui High
- Mililani High
- Moanalua High
- Molokai High
- Nanakuli High & Intermediate
- Niihau
- Olomana
- Pahoa High & Intermediate
- Pearl City High
- Theodore Roosevelt High
- William McKinley High
- Waiakea High
- Waialua High & Intermediate
- Waianae High
- Waimea High
- Waipahu High
- West Hawaii Explorations Academy PCS
- Hilo Intermediate
- Waimea Canyon Middle
- Lahaina Intermediate
- Molokai Middle
- George Washington Middle
- Ilima Intermediate
- Ewa Makai Middle School
- Waipahu Elementary (Limited to 6th grade class)
- Waipahu Intermediate
- Waianae Intermediate