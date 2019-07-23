Possible unauthorized access to public and charter school students’ information

The University of Hawaii (UH) said Monday afternoon that a contractor, Graduation Alliance, reported that Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) public and charter school students’ information may have been exposed to unauthorized access.

The vendor, who is contracted by UH for Hawaii P-20 Partnerships for Education (Hawaii P-20), shut down the My Future Hawaii website once the potential exposure was discovered.

This could potentially affect up to 70,000 students from schools across the state.

The information that may have been exposed includes names, birth dates, home addresses, classes, grades, test scores and GPA.

The data does not include social security numbers, financial, driver’s license or health information as none of those items are a part of the My Future Hawaii application.

“Name and birth date can be used to create online profiles, and use that as a vehicle to scam other people or for phishing or spamming,” said cyber expert Chris Duque.

Mailing addresses can also be exploited to send scam mail.

Graduation Alliance hired a third-party cybersecurity vendor to investigate and they notified law enforcement.

Hawaii P-20 has been working with Graduation Alliance on the My Future Hawaii website to provide middle and high school students and families with college and career planning resources, financial aid guidance and an expedited application process for UH.

Parents/guardians with additional questions can call 808-956-5800 or email ga.help@hawaii.edu. More details are also available on a FAQs page of the Hawaiʻi P-20 website.

“When we look at next steps, the critical issue is going to be looking at what this forensic audit is able to determine at that point we’ll be able to evaluate what are the bets steps moving forward.” Brent Suyama, University of Hawaii Associate Director of Communications

A copy of the letter sent to parents can be seen below.

The below are the schools with student data in the My Future Hawaii portal: