HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Health said enoki mushrooms sold in Hawaii, produced by Taiwan-based Changhua County Mushrooms Productions Cooperative and distributed by Jan Fruits Inc., has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. For this reason, DOH is advising residents to voluntarily recall the mushrooms.

DOH said the recall resulted from a routine sampling program by DOH’s Laboratory Preparedness and Response Branch, which found that the enoki mushrooms contained listeria monocytogenes.

According to DOH, as of now no illnesses have been reported in connection with the enoki mushrooms. The mushrooms are sold in a 7.05 ounce clear plastic package and labeled “Premium” in green-lettering. The package also has two QR codes and the UPC 8 51084 00835 8 on the back side. DOH added that the package does not have any lot codes or dates listed.

Enoki mushroom recall packaging (Courtesy, DOH 2023) Information contained on product labels (Courtesy, DOH 2023) Enoki mushroom recall packaging (Courtesy, DOH 2023)

DOH is advising those who have purchased this product to throw it away or return it to the purchasing location.

Those who have consumed the product should watch for symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea or fever. If symptoms occur, DOH said to contact your healthcare provider.

For all other enoki mushrooms, DOH and the Centers for Disease and Prevention recommends:

• Thoroughly cook enoki mushrooms before serving or consuming them, do not serve or consume them raw.

• Do not use raw enoki mushrooms as garnish.

• Do not add raw enoki mushrooms on top of soup dishes right before serving. The enoki mushrooms will not get hot enough to kill Listeria.

• Keep raw enoki mushrooms separate from foods that won’t be cooked.

• Wash hands after handling raw enoki mushrooms.

In context to the recall, listeriosis is a life-threatening and invasive infection caused from eating listeria-contaminated food. Pregnant individuals and their newborns, older adults and those with weakened immune systems from cancer, cancer treatments or other serious conditions are primarily affected.

A person infected with listeriosis generally experiences fever and muscle aches and can have a bloodstream infection or meningitis. Listeriosis may sometimes be developed nearly two months after consumption of contaminated food, but symptoms typically begin within several days.

DOH said anyone suspecting listeriosis should contact their healthcare provider.