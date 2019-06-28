Portion of Kaumualii Highway closed due to a single-vehicle crash

A portion of Kaumualii Highway in the vicinity of Kauai Nursery was closed in both directions for under an hour on Tuesday, following a single-vehicle crash.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was treated at Wilcox Hospital, and later released.

According to a preliminary report, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the driver of a Chevy Tahoe traveling eastbound on Kaumualii Highway fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle veered off the roadway onto the eastbound shoulder, and rolled to its side.

Kauai Police closed a portion of Kaumualii Highway until around 6:20 p.m. to allow the totaled vehicle to be towed.

Westbound traffic was diverted onto Puhi Road, while eastbound traffic was diverted onto Kipu Road.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to officials.