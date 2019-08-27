Popular kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall of the popular Contigo kids water bottles due to reports of a choking hazard. Contigo received 149 reports of the spout detaching from the lid, including 18 spouts that detached directly into children’s mouths.

Roughly 5.7 million of these water bottles were recalled. The CPSC suggests that consumers should immediately stop using the water bottles, and take them away from children. Owners may contact Contigo for a replacement lid.

For more info, see the CPSC report here.

