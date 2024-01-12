HONOLULU (KHON2) — Invented by Teressa Bellissimo on Oct. 30, 1964 Buffalo wings have become ubiquitous with food served at sporting events.

These tasty little creations have limitless flavors and methods of preparation and appear on nearly all fast-food and casual dining menus around the world.

As such, Popeyes has announced that they are launching the “most jaw-dropping promotion in its history”.

If one of these teams fly high in the Super Bowl, then you could score free wings at Popeyes.

The fast-food chain is enticing its customers with a free order of six wings if either of the two bird-themed teams in the NFL playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles, win it all.

Popeyes will also dish out free wings if the Buffalo Bills win the Super Bowl because of the “Buffalo wings” connection.

The free offer will be available on February 13th, two days after the Super Bowl with any online or in-app purchase only.

“The best combo in the world is football, wings, and a little wager,” said Jeff Klein, Chief Marketing Officer for Popeyes. “We are making a bet with Popeyes fans in the U.S. and Canada that if a football team with wings wins it all, then we will give everyone Popeyes NEW chicken Wings to celebrate.”

Popeyes marinates all of their wings in order to add that extra flavor and juiciness. Guests can get their Wings fix this football season in five flavors that have quickly become a favorite amongst their guests.

Popeyes provided a glimpse into their wings menu for this football season:

Ghost Pepper: Marinated in a dry spice blend before they’re hand breaded and fried to a perfect crunch, these Wings are the perfect balance of flavor and fire.

Sweet ‘N Spicy: Before they’re tossed in a sweet and spicy blend of chili, garlic, and ginger, these crispy Wings are marinated, hand-breaded, and fried up just right. And yup, sweet ‘n spicy is still the perfect pair.

Honey BBQ: The tangy tamarind, sweet honey, and smoky molasses flavors on this sauce pair perfectly with that signature Popeyes crispy breading, so that each and every bite brings you all the way down south.

Roasted Garlic Parmesan: These Wings pair the rich flavors of caramelized garlic and parmesan and asiago cheeses with our crispy Popeyes breading. So, take a buttery bite and bask in all the flavor.

Signature Hot: Popeyes wouldn’t be from Louisiana if they didn’t have a Cajun hot wing. Tossed in our signature Cajun hot sauce with just a touch of southern sweetness, this flavor is for those who love the heat.

The Big Game is going to be lots of fun this year with fun things to look forward to even after the game is done.