HONOLULU(KHON2) — The city pushed back the ban on plastic and polystyrene containers to Sept. 5, giving restaurant owners a few more months to comply.

The ban was supposed to take effect on March 6 and was postponed until April. It has now been delayed another six months.

Restaurant owners are relieved they have a few more months to use their existing supply of styrofoam and plastic containers until the ban goes into effect in six months, but they still haven’t found an alternative that really works.

A loco moco smothered in gravy — curry and saimin — lots of local foods are hot and wet.

Eddie Flores Jr. owner of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue said the paper containers don’t work because they can’t handle liquids

“When we use the foam boxes we use a lot of shredded cabbage, to protect the box, but with (the paper containers) even the shredded cabbage is not going to work,” said Flores.

Customer Cheyenne Kekuewa agreed.

“The styrofoam, you can stick it in the refrigerator. The styrofoam is more durable than the paper plates. I don’t expect my food to fall out of a styrofam. I don’t expect my food to burn my hand in a styrofoam,” Kekuewa explained.

Customer Kawika Kuewa said he sees all kinds of paper products everywhere now.

“Forks, bowls, everything and it’s kind of weird. It feels like it’s going to just rip,” Kuewa said. “I don’t really like it, I don’t.”

Flores said he and other restaurant owners are also having problems getting the products they need to comply with the county ban.

“We like to comply and we are complying but the problem is we can’t find it. As you can see, right now,” Flores said while pointing to his stack of to-go containers. “I can only get the small one but I cannot get the big one. We talked to the supplier, he will give us one month then we have it. And the next month we don’t have the boxes we require.”

Flores said even large companies are having a hard time getting the products they need due to supply chain issues and shortages.

He said delaying the ban until Sept. 5, is a temporary fix.

“Hopefully (the mayor will) extend it for two years instead of six months cause we really need a lot of help on the fast-food industry,” said Flores.