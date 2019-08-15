Police standards board postpones creation of police standards

In its first meeting since last November, the law enforcement standards board met on Tuesday. They approved a resolution asking the state legislature for more time and money to develop uniform standards for police across the state. Currently, each law enforcement agency has its own policies and standards.

The standards board was created in July of 2018. At the time, Hawaii was the only state in the nation without a police standards board. It was initially mandated to create statewide standards for officer training and certifications by July 1st this year, but the board missed its deadline, claiming a lack of sufficient time and resources to do so. Legislation to give the board $275,000 was introduced in this year’s legislative session, but did not pass. The board currently serves without compensation.

The board did not specify how much time or money was needed.