Police looking for suspects in Wednesday’s officer involved shooting in Aiea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two suspects are wanted in connection with a police shooting in Aiea Wednesday morning. It all started when police tried to pull over a driver for speeding.

A witness who declined to speak on camera said he woke up to a loud gun shot near his home on Kalua Moi Drive just before 6A.M. When he looked out the window, he said he saw a police car speeding toward Kamehameha Highway.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard confirmed that the incident began with a speed enforcement stop.

“Around 5:50 this morning, an HPD officer was conducting speed enforcement in the Pearl City area when he observed a vehicle traveling at an excessive speed– this was near the HECO power plant in Pearl City. The officer then got into his car and followed the suspect vehicle to a nearby residential area,” Ballard explained.

She said the suspect was going 54 mph in a 25mph zone.

A witness said he saw the police car tailing the suspect’s car down Kalua Moi Drive, but said the police car didn’t have its blue light on at the time.

Ballard confirmed the officer didn’t initially have his blue light on.

“When (the officer) saw the (car) was going to come to a dead end road, the officer then turned on his lights to initiate the stop and the car turned toward the officer–so they were face on,” Ballard said.

The witness said he saw the car turn around and the police car tried to block it from passing.

“The officer got out of his car. The vehicle then immediately accelerated towards the officer narrowly missing him. Fearing for his life, the officer discharged his firearm,” Ballard explained.

The suspect drove just over a mile away to Kaonohi Street and ditched the car near the Macy’s at Pearl Ridge Center.

Ballard said a witness observed two men running from the scene.

“The passenger is technically a witness and obviously a person we would like to speak to, and the driver is the suspect.”

Police are continuing to search for the men, but have not released their descriptions.

KHON: “When the officer shot, did he hit the suspect?”

“That’s still part of the investigation–it’s unknown at this time,” Ballard said.

“We do know the driver-side window was shattered from the round. But it is unknown at this time if there’s any injuries to the suspect.”

A source said that there was blood found inside the abandoned vehicle.

When Ballard was asked if the vehicle was stolen, she said it was not.

“It was transfer pending. And so that’s going to be part of the investigation.”

Police have opened a first degree attempted murder investigation.

Ballard said this is the seventh officer involved shooting this year compared to six in 2018.