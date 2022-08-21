HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is currently investigating a possible drowning that happened at Kehena Beach in Puna District.

The Hawaii Police Department said the incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 6 a.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

A report was made to police about a swimmer in distress.

According to police officials, bystanders pulled the man out from the ocean and started CPR until the Hawaii Fire Department arrived.

Firefighters continued life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, according to police officials.

The 72-year-old man was unresponsive. Police said that he was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 8:10 a.m.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Police are asking that if anyone has any information about this incident to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808)-935-3311.