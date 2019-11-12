Police investigate carjacking crime wave

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two confirmed carjackings and multiple robberies took place over the Veterans Day weekend. We spoke to one victim who says he was scared for his life when suspects took his SUV. What would normally be a quiet Sunday afternoon was shattered by several suspects with masks and guns.

The carjacking took place in Niu Valley in broad daylight. 69-year-old Teodoro Agcaoili was in his silver Toyota 4Runner waiting to pick up his wife. He was parked on Hawaii Loa Street with his window rolled down when a blue car pulled up in front of him. Agcaoili says two men wearing black masks came out with a gun.

“They point at me and they told me to get out of the car and after all of that they punched me,” he said.

At that moment Agcaoili feared for his life.

“What I thinking I’m going to die for that day,” said Agcauili. “My family, what going happen if something happened to me? They don’t know what is going on.”

Police say the suspects jumped in Agcauili’s vehicle and drove off. Officials say there were four men who are believed to be the suspects.

Also on Sunday around 11 in the morning, sources say a 37-year-old man was carjacked on Lusitana Street.

Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu Crimestoppers tells us officials are investigating a couple of other robberies including the carjacking near the Punchbowl area.

“We’ve been made aware there was at least one other armed carjacking, with that said, that person was in his vehicle fronting his residence and when the suspect approaches him, he brandishes a firearm and tells him to get out of the vehicle,” said Sgt. Kim.

Sgt. Kim says nothing is worth more than your life. If you become a victim it’s best to comply with the suspect and be a good witness to give as much information as possible to the police.

“Pay attention to their voice, to their demeanor, any scars, marks, tattoos, height, and weight,” he said. “Unfortunately, there’s no 100-percent foolproof way from preventing yourself from becoming a victim but there are steps you can take. Be aware of your surroundings. Watch where you’re parked and don’t be so engrossed on your phone or doze off.”

We’re waiting for police to get back to us if both incidents are related. Officials no arrests have been made at this time.