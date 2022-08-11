HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported an incident on Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 11:35 p.m.

The suspect, a 32-year-old female and a victim, a 32-year-old male got into an argument.

HPD said the suspect punched the victim two times which caused pain to the victim.

The suspect grabbed a dangerous instrument and chased the victim out of the house, according to HPD.

The woman left the scene in a vehicle and was found sitting in her car with a pistol and ammunition stored improperly.

She was arrested for terroristic threatening in the first degree, abuse, place to keep firearm and place to keep ammunition by police.

The suspect is currently in custody.