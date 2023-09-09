Police lights on top of the personal vehicle of a Honolulu Police Department officer.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition following a hit-and-run involving a teen motorist on Friday night.

The Honolulu Police Department said the accident happened in the Palolo area at the intersection of Kiwila and Ahe streets.

According to police, the 12-year-old pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a 16-year-old boy who did stop to render aid.

Officers were able to eventually locate the 16-year-old and placed him under arrest for collisions involving substantial bodily injury.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.