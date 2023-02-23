HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state will be working on improving the security to the comfort station (bathroom building) at Pokai Bay Beach Park.

This project includes adding metal barriers to the top of the masonry wall. This will make unauthorized access to the bathroom more difficult.

The current wall is just over seven feet tall.

The building and bathroom will be closed during the time of this project.

Bathrooms are scheduled to reopen in April.

According to the City, work is scheduled to start on Monday, Feb. 27.

In the meantime, portable toilets will be available.

Beach showers are not expected to be impacted by this project.

This $321,100 construction contract for this project was awarded to Kikor Construction Group Inc.