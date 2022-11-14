HONOLULU (KHON) – Poi Dogs & Popoki is in need of foster parents this holiday season.

The non-profit rescues abandoned or stray dogs and cats. Its goal is to end the euthanasia of animals that fill Oahu shelters. Part of how they do that is to is by placing these animals into foster care, and adopting them into loving homes.

“We rely on families to open their hearts and their homes to foster rescued animals as volunteers with Poi Dogs & Popoki,” said Alicia Maluafiti.

Supplies will be provided to foster parents by Poi Dogs and Popoki.

Veterinary care will also be covered by the non-profit.

“All fosters receive a wellness check through our veterinary partner, HI Pets Vet Cilnic, which includes vaccination, flea/tick treatment, deworming and heartworm prevention. When they are ready, all rescued animals are fixed and finally placed up for adoption.

Cats are placed in the playrooms and kennels at PetSmart stores in Honolulu, Mililani and Kapolei so anyone can go in to meet the kitties. For dogs, we host meet-and-greets as well as adoption events.”

Website/Link: www.poidogsandpopoki.org