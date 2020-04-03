Pohaku the monk seal dies after 10 week battle with toxoplasmosis

HONOLULU (KHON) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed that Pohaku, the monk seal who had been receiving treatment for toxoplasmosis since February, has died.

NOAA released this statement after news broke:

“NOAA Fisheries and The Marine Mammal Center are deeply saddened to confirm that the monk seal known as Pōhaku (RO28) passed away on April 1, 2020 after a 10 week-long battle with a deadly parasitic disease known as toxoplasmosis.”

Pohaku had been captured near Ko Olina after she was spotted floating in the ocean and not actively swimming. Toxoplasmosis is one of the leading causes of death for the endangered Hawaiian monk seals.