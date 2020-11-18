Planning to gather for Thanksgiving? Tips from Dr. Rupie on how to celebrate safely

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Data shows that when people gather, COVID-19 cases go up.

Health experts say skipping holiday gatherings is the safest option.

But if you are going to gather, make sure you’re adding extra precautions to keep you and your guests safe from the virus.

Doctor Rupal Gohil, a Hawaii-based Internal Medicine physician and Hospitalist, says consider celebrating the holidays outside.

“That makes it easy to distance even better, and you have more space to expand. You also have the breeze that helps to keep the wind blowing and keep the air circulating,” she explained.

Serving food buffet-style is not a good idea in a pandemic, as it increases exposure to germs. Gohil suggests having one person plate the food. Each guest picks up their own plates.

“Make sure to use disposable plates and disposable cutlery,” she advised. “That’s going to be important, because you want to be able to throw that away. You don’t want to reuse it.”

Another communal space to think about? Bathrooms.

“This is where folks are washing their hands, so make sure you’re wiping stuff down between uses,” Gohil advises. “Make sure the area stays well-ventilated, and ensure the bathroom has hand sanitizer.”

She says another added precaution to think about are places where guests can safely store their face masks.

“That takes a little bit of planning. Even just something as simple as a brown paper bag. A clean and dry spot where you can have a designated bag for each person. They can take off their mask, put it in the bag so that when they’re done eating they can put their face masks on,” she explains.

However you decide to celebrate Thanksgiving, Gohil says heed the warnings on social gatherings. Each island has their own regulations. Oahu is currently under Tier 2, which allows residents to hold social gatherings with up to 5 people.

“COVID-19 has taken over our lives. It’s prevented us from having celebrations, from seeing friends and family and folks are absolutely frustrated,” Gohil said. “Understandably so. That being said, we are still smack dab in the middle of a pandemic. What we do today is going to affect things two weeks from now, three weeks from now, a month from now.”

“Having worked in hospitals here in Hawaii for over 10 years, I’ve seen situations where we’ve pretty much reached capacity or have come close to it. So, what about the patients who have heart attacks, strokes, or are in a car accident? Who’s going to take care of those folks when those beds are taken up by COVID-19 patients? Being careful this holiday season will allow us to have safer holidays in the future,” she added.