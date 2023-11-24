HONOLULU (KHON2) — Large swells continue to roll in as a High Surf Warning has been issued for parts of the islands — keeping first responders busy on Friday.

Viewer images sent in to us at news@khon2.com show some daring surfers going up against giant surf at Waimea Bay where the Honolulu Ocean Safety said most rescues were made.

The National Weather Service issued the High Surf Warning for North and West facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai. This also includes North facing shores of Maui and West facing shores of the Big Island.

The advisory remains in effect until Sunday 6 a.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Ocean Safety said 19 rescues were made on Oahu’s north shore and lifeguards made roughly 3,400 preventative actions.