HONOLULU (KHON2) — Late Monday, Nov. 7 and early Tuesday, Nov. 8, the world witnessed a blood moon total lunar eclipse.
Some call it a beaver moon while others call it a frost, frosty or snow moon. Most of us know it as the blood moon because of the red color.
A few Hawai’i residents shared their photos with KHON2 News.
According to NASA, we will not have another lunar eclipse until 2025.