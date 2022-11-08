HONOLULU (KHON2) — Late Monday, Nov. 7 and early Tuesday, Nov. 8, the world witnessed a blood moon total lunar eclipse.

Some call it a beaver moon while others call it a frost, frosty or snow moon. Most of us know it as the blood moon because of the red color.

A few Hawai’i residents shared their photos with KHON2 News.

Photo courtesy of David J. Almeida Photo courtesy of David J. Almeida Photo courtesy of David J. Almeida View of the blood moon total lunar eclipse from Hawai’i November 2022. Photos are courtesy of David J. Almeida.

Photo courtesy of Patrick Wardle View of the blood moon total lunar eclipse from Hawai’i November 2022. Photo is courtesy of Patrick Wardle.

Photo courtesy of Christopher A. Davis Photo courtesy of Christopher A. Davis Photo courtesy of Christopher A. Davis Photo courtesy of Christopher A. Davis Photo courtesy of Christopher A. Davis Photo courtesy of Christopher A. Davis Photo courtesy of Christopher A. Davis Photo courtesy of Christopher A. Davis View of the blood moon total lunar eclipse from Hawai’i November 2022. Photos are courtesy of Christopher A. Davis.

Photo courtesy of Erik Kabik View of the blood moon total lunar eclipse from Hawai’i November 2022. Photo is courtesy of Erik Kabik.

According to NASA, we will not have another lunar eclipse until 2025.