HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project cleaned up 53 tons of marine debris from the Hawaiian Atolls situated within the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

The project had its second cleanup this year with the team returning to Honolulu on Sunday, Nov. 13. The debris included 64,000 pounds of ghost net removed from the reefs along with 32,530 pounds of ghost net and 9,125 pounds of ocean plastic debris removed from the shorelines.

A honu [Hawaiian green sea turtle] and a juvenile ‘ā ‘masked booby] rest atop a

buoyant ghost net at Manawai [Pearl and Hermes Reef]. Unless removed, ghost nets like

this one remain a serious threat to entangle the wildlife they attract, Hawaiian Atolls, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo/Andrew Sullivan-Haskins)

The team focused their work on Kapou [Lisianski Island], Manawai [Pearl and Hermes Atoll], Kuaihelani [Midway Atoll] and Hōlanikū [Kure Atoll].

PMDP’s Lead diver and small boat operator Derek Levault returns for the day with a full

load of ghost net that was collected from the remote reefs of Manawai [Pearl and

Hermes Reef] by one of PMDP’s specially trained free-diving teams, Hawaiian Atolls, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo/Andrew Sullivan-Haskins)

PMDP cleaned up more than 1,600 acres of coral reef in the area, a span of area greater than the size of Diamond Head crater.

DCIM\103GOPRO\GOPR3591.JPG After being cut free from the reef, large ghost nets like the one pictured here are

recovered by specially trained marine debris technicians from PMDP. Teams use a

combination of lines, specialty knots and teamwork to haul these large nets into their

boats, Hawaiian Atolls, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo – James Morioka)

The cleanup expedition took place over a 30 day period and involved a 16-person team of free divers.

PMDP workers are hauling in nets during their ocean cleanup, Hawaiian Atolls, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo/PMDP)

The PMD cleanup hauled in 64,000 pounds of ghost net removed from the reefs, Hawaiian Atolls, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo/PMDP)

PMDP has a strategic five-year plan to remove the 57 tons of marine debris that accumulates each year in PMNM.

A honu [Hawaiian green sea turtle] rests atop a buoyant ghost net at Manawai [Pearl and Hermes Reef], Hawaiian Atolls, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo/PMDP)

The team also salvaged a derelict lifeboat that had been abandoned on Manawai [Pearl and Hermes Atoll] for over a year. The lifeboat posed dangers for the marine life in the area due to leaked fuel, batteries, engine fluids and entrapment of sea birds.

A person working with PMDP carries marine debris, Hawaiian Atolls, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo/PMDP)

Boats carrying divers to pull debris from the coral reef, Hawaiian Atolls,Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo/PMDP)

According to PMDP, thousands of wildlife species live in the PMNM region.

The PMD cleanup hauled in 64,000 pounds of ghost net removed from the reefs, Hawaiian Atolls, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo/PMDP)

A whopping 25 percent of all marine species located in the PMNM region can only be found in the Hawaiian archipelago.

The PMDP was able to clean up 9,125 pounds of ocean plastic debris from the shorelines, Hawaiian Atolls, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo/PMDP)

32,530 pounds of ghost net was removed from the shorelines, Hawaiian Atolls, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo/PMDP)

Seventy percent of all tropical, shallow water coral reefs in the U.S. are located in the Hawaiian Archipelago.

All in all, workers with the PMDP removed 53 tons of debris from Papahānaumokuākea Marine Preserve, Hawaiian Atolls, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo/PMDP)

Seventy-five percent of Hawaii’s length comes from Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, which are uninhabited.

A worker scourers the shoreline for more debris to cleanup, Hawaiian Atolls, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo/PMDP)

Over the last two years, PMDP has removed over half a billion pounds of marine debris the PMNM region.