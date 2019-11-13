Phishing scam imitating state agencies sent to local businesses

The state Office of Consumer Protection is warning businesses of a phishing scam that’s imitating the agency. They say numerous businesses have reported receiving emails coming from what looks to be the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, and the Office of Consumer Protection. The fraudulent email says a claim has been submitted against the business and provides a link for the business to reply. It’s an attempt to illegally obtain private information and place malware on the businesses’ computers. If you receive an email like this, don’t click the link, and check with the state.