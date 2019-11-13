Phishing scam imitating state agencies sent to local businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A Kahala man thought his six-foot wall around his home would be a deterrent, but that didn't stop his car from getting stolen. Police told the victim there have been a lot of recent car thefts in East Honolulu.

"I got a Ring system, I got a Cam Security sticker, and that didn't deter them at all. They walked right by, jumped right over, grabbed it, and drove away," said Bryant Laporte.