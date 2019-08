The SurFUR ComPETition will take place today in Waikiki at Duke’s OceanFest. In front of the famous statue of surf legend Duke Kahanamoku, four-legged waveriders will compete in solo and tandem surf contests.

The boardriding borkers will be joined by their bipedal companions competing in amateur longboarding and tandem competitions throughout the day. Though there is a high surf advisory for the south shore, conditions are still safe for all species in the water today.