Pedestrian accident takes the life of a woman in Kaneohe

UPDATE: The medical examiner has identified the woman struck and killed by a truck as Sandi Kuha, 53, of Kailua.

A 53-year-old woman was hit by a truck on Thursday, June 27, in Kaneohe has died.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was in a marked crosswalk at Ala Loa Street when she was hit by a GMC pickup truck making a left turn.

The driver, a 54-year-old Honolulu man, was not injured.

Police said that speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision at this time.

This is the 31st traffic fatality of the year, compared to the 28 at this time last year.