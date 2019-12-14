Pearl Harbor shooter had no red flags for violence, Navy and NCIS find

Gabriel Antonio Romero showed no potential for violence and was not facing military discipline, prior to a deadly shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, investigators and the Navy tell Always Investigating.

A spokesperson NCIS, the Navy’s crime investigative agency, told KHON2 that “Those closest to (Romero), including co-workers and supervisors, did not have any indication there was potential for the U.S. Navy member to commit an act of violence.”

“There is currently no known motive as the investigation continues,” NCIS spokesperson Jeff Houston said.

NCIS has interviewed many of Romero’s Navy colleagues and superiors, in addition to those with close personal relationships.

KHON2 asked the Navy for details of any history of discipline, and Navy Region Hawaii told us: “The Sailor had not been to court martial and was not facing non-judicial punishment, nor a Captain’s Mast. Based on a review of records, he had not been scheduled for nor taken any anger or stress management classes.”

And in a staff-wide communication from the captain of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, workers tell us shipyard management was informed of the same by investigators, and also that Romero had not faced a captain’s mast, which is the military term for a form of nonjudicial punishment usually for minor offenses.

A private funeral for victim Vincent Kapoi Jr. is this Sunday. Services for Roldan Augustin are pending. The third shooting victim, who survived, was released from the hospital this week.

The shipyard unions — International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE) and the Metal Trades Union Department of the AFL-CIO — have validated this GoFundMe link for fundraising for the survivor and the victims’ families: https://www.gofundme.com/f/pearl-harbor-shipyard-shooting-victim-fund.

The unions said in a statement on the fundraising site: “To provide financial assistance for the three families impacted by this horrific event and the hardship they are enduring, we have set up this donation campaign. We encourage our friends, families, and the labor community to donate to assist these families. The funds collected will be split equally and go directly to the three families.”