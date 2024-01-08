HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the winter season in Hawaiʻi; and while we don’t experience freezing temps, ice or snow, when that temperature gets below 75 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly everyone pulls out their sweaters and jackets.

Italian comfort food is a great way to dive into these cold winter days; and by the number of Italian restaurants there are in the islands, it’s clear that residents and visitors love Italian cuisine.

Italian comfort foods in the United States tend to encompass a wide range of delicious, hearty dishes that are perfect for providing a warm, comforting experience.

So, KHON2.com decided to help you find some ono grindz to warm up your winter evenings.

Ravioli is one of the most popular foods with both keiki and adults. Only the limits of your imagination can place a cap on the delicious fillings you add.

It’s pasta pockets filled with ingredients like ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, and/or various meats and/or veggies. They can be served with your favorite sauce or simply with a bit of olive oil and shaved parmesan. You can click here for some amazing ravioli recipes.

Gnocchi is a dish that few people attempt to make from scratch, but it is one of the most delicious creations. It’s made from semolina wheat, potato and cheese and can be served with a flavorful sauce. It’s perfect as an appetizer or a main dish. You can click here for some wonderful gnocchi recipes.

‘Mac n Cheese’ is one of the most popular food dishes in the U.S. It’s pasta and cheese. What’s not to love about that? Invented in the 1300s in Italy, it spread throughout Europe and became a staple amongst the ruling elites.

Macaroni and cheese came to the United States via colonization, and Thomas Jefferson is responsible for introducing it the universal dish we know today. His enslaved chef, James Hemings, was tasked with creating the “American” version. You can click here for some delicious Mac n Cheese recipes.

Lasagna is another super popular Italian comfort food dish. Like ravioli, only your imagination can limit the creative ways you engage this dish. With yummy layers of pasta sheets, tomato sauce, mozzarella, meats, veggies and ricotta cheese, it’s baked to perfection with a cheesy top layer. You can click here for some recipes that are sure to satisfy.

Pasta Bolognese, often simply referred to as ‘spaghetti’ in the U.S. is hugely popular. All you have to do is take a stroll down the pasta aisle at your local grocery store to see how popular this dish is. Whether you prefer vegetarian or meaty, there are few people who would turn down a plate of spaghetti. You can click here for some creative Pasta Bolognese recipes.

Fettuccini Alfredo is a dish made with thick flat egg noodles and cooked in a rich sauce made of hard cheese, butter and cream. It is perfect to be served with a variety of proteins or veggies and has come to be extremely popular. You can click here for some inventive recipes.

Pizza is hands down the most popular Italian comfort food across the United States. Whether you thin, hand tossed or deep dish, pizza is appealing to nearly every palate. While pizza concept is an ancient one that you can see across the Middle East, a baker named Raffaele Esposito created the Margherita pizza.

Made with toppings of tomatoes, mozzarella and basil, Esposito created this flatbread masterpiece in 1889 to honor Queen Margherita of Savoy. The toppings represented the colors of the Italian flag as the state of Italy was formed just 29 years prior.

If you’d prefer that someone else make the Italian comfort food for you, here are some of Honolulu’s favorite Italian restaurants as reported by Yelp! and OpenTable.

Ruscello. Arancino (three locations). La Cucina Ristorante Italiano. La Ciccia Italian Fusion. Aroma Italia Margotto Hawaiʻi. Rigo. Quiora. Taormina Sicilian Cuisine. Cino.

Now that you’ve been enticed, it’s time to get that comfort food cooking.