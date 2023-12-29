HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four Hawaii airports are expected to see changes in their parking rates starting Feb. 1, 2024.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
Kahului Airport (OGG), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA), Hilo International Airport (ITO), and Lihue Airport (LIH) will see slight increases in prices for both hourly and monthly parking rates.
Visitor spending in Hawaii continues to decrease
The fifteen-minute grace period will remain free of charge, however drivers will notice the maximum daily charge increased to $24 compared to the previous $15 and the price per hour was increased by one dollar.
Officials said the projected revenue from parking rate increases will be used for the following:
- Consideration for new employee lot for OGG
- Estimated $10 million parking lot expansion for KOA
- Estimated $6 million parking lot expansion for ITO
- Estimated $5 million parking lot expansion for LIH
- New parking equipment and stall counters at KOA. The parking concessionaire has committed to a $600,000 investment in new parking equipment, exit and entry lane overhead canopies, signage, and stall counters.
- Improvements to parking equipment at ITO. The parking concessionaire has committed to investing between $200,000 and $300,000 to install parking revenue control system equipment.
- Improvements to parking equipment at LIH. The parking concessionaire has committed to a minimum investment of $700,000 to add stall counters and the ancillary equipment and software needed to display available stalls online.