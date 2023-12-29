HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four Hawaii airports are expected to see changes in their parking rates starting Feb. 1, 2024.

Kahului Airport (OGG), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA), Hilo International Airport (ITO), and Lihue Airport (LIH) will see slight increases in prices for both hourly and monthly parking rates.

The fifteen-minute grace period will remain free of charge, however drivers will notice the maximum daily charge increased to $24 compared to the previous $15 and the price per hour was increased by one dollar.

Officials said the projected revenue from parking rate increases will be used for the following: