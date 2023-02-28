HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a report of a boater in distress offshore from Kawaikui Beach Park in Aina Haina around 5:50 p.m., Feb. 28.

It was reported that a paddler had lost his rudder on his one-man canoe after paddling nearly 1.2 miles offshore. HPD said that a Good Samaritan nearby came to the paddlers assistance and called 911.

The Honolulu Fire Department launched a rescue boat from Maunalua Bay while Ocean Safety personnel sent out their jet ski from Kawaikui Beach Park.

HFD said they made contact with the paddler and the Good Samaritan around 6:20 p.m. and safely transported the paddler and his canoe safely back to shore with their jet ski.