7:18 p.m.

The intersection of Kinau and Piikoi St has been cleared and reopened. The overturned vehicle has been removed.

An overturned vehicle closes Piikoi Street at Beretania Street on Thursday, July 4.

It happened just before 7 p.m.

Traffic along Piikoi Street is being detoured onto Beretania Street.

The Department of Transportation Services (DTS) recommends using Punchbowl Street to access the freeway.

DTS is monitoring and adjusting signal timing for traffic being rerouted.