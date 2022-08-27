The community came out to clean up Chinatown in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, August 27, 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Chinese Chamber of Commerce organized a Chinatown cleanup on Saturday morning, Aug. 27.

Along with the CCC, Mayor Rick Blangiardi, his cabinet and dozens of city workers also participated in the cleanup today. According to Mayor Blangiardi, over 300 people attended.

“Today we are physically cleaning up the streets, the sidewalks the alleys, graffiti and everything we can possibly get our hands on.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

It started at 9 a.m. and ran until noon.

