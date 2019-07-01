Over 100,000 books sold at Friends of the Library Book Sale

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Friends of the Library Book Sale wrapped up today at McKinley High School.

The annual sale is a fundraiser for state libraries.

This year, there were about 150,000 books up for grabs and whatever wasn’t sold is being donated to impoverished areas of Micronesia.

“There are about 40 thousand books left over. With these books we are going to package them and send them over with the free containers Matson has given to us,” said Reach Out Pacific Volunteer Coordinator Stephanie Hung.

Organizers say if not for the donation, the unsold inventory would have otherwise gone to the landfill.