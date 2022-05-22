HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the Honolulu Police Department and the union that represents them spent their Sunday cleaning up the streets of Kalihi.

The neighborhood clean up was held by the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers on Auiki Street.

“This is a great neighborhood, home to many hardworking families and small businesses. They deserve a safe and clean environment to live, work and spend time together,” said Robert Cavaco, President of SHOPO.

SHOPO members worked alongside residents and business owners to pull weeds and remove everything from abandoned vehicles to household items.

“We had gone into a lot of planning for today and even as today unfolded, we realized there are certain places that we may have missed,” said SHOPO Honolulu Chapter Chairperson Nicholas Schlapak. “Certain tools or resources that we still need and so that’s gonna go into planning as far as maintaining it goes but yeah it’s our goal to keep it as clean as we possibly can now that we got the ball rolling.”

According to the organization, more than 100 volunteers from HPD, the City and the Kalihi community participated in the cleanup.