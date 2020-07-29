Ongoing water main break repairs in Punaluu to cause overnight road closure

PUNALU’U, Hawaii (KHON2) – Board of Water Supply crews are continuing their work to repair a 30-inch water main break on Kamehameha Highway between Haleaha Road and Punaluu Valley Road.

The Kaneohe-bound lane is closed, and the Laie-bound lane is being contra-flowed.

Repairs will be ongoing overnight and will continue until further notice.

BWS says the main break is not affecting water service to customers in the area.

Since the repairs involve a transmission main, additional water quality tests will be conducted when repairs are finished.

This is a necessary process that must be completed prior to bringing the main back online.

