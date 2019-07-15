One of man’s most feared animals is celebrating International Shark Awareness Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — They are one of man kind’s most feared animals, but on Sunday, July 14, the Waikiki Aquarium hosted a day to celebrate sharks.

The event, in partnership with the Hard Rock Cafe, celebrated International Shark Awareness Day by helping families learn about sharks found in Hawaiian waters, with displays of real jaws of sharks and community artwork.

The goal is to foster a healthy respect and appreciation of the top of the marine food chain.

“To bring a spotlight to the perils that shark’s face in the wild such as bycatch, and general fear that people have of sharks, and how we can work around that,” said Waikiki Aquarium Volunteer Program Coordinator Lauren van Heukelem. “We definitely don’t want them to go extinct. They are a major part of our ecosystem. And kind of that top-down predator control. We just want kids to gain an appreciation of sharks.”