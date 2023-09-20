Sheldon and Janice Simeon pose for a photo in front of Tiffany’s in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Sheldon and Janice Simeon)

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — In the world of restaurants, obtaining a spot on the New York Times best list is an achievement.

This year, one of Maui’s best restaurants has made the list.

Tiffany’s in Wailuku is the only Hawaiʻi restaurant included on the list; that’s quite the feat considering how much of a foodie destination Hawaiʻi is.

Tiffany’s was established by the Orite family nearly two decades; and the new owners, Sheldon and Janice Simeon, have remained true to the steadfast goodness that Tiffany’s is known for.

The Simeon’s updated the menu which features true “Hawai’i Classics”. This means the influence of Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino and Portuguese flavors have a strong influence on their culinary creations.

The Simeons believe that the true foods of Hawaiʻi are diverse and flavorful.

To provide a bit of background, Sheldon Simeon is a chef. He competed in the 10th season of Bravo’s “Top Chef: Seattle” and again on Season 14 in Charleston. He won the “Fan Favorite” category in both shows.

This led Sheldon to release his own cookbook in 2021, Cook Real Hawaiʻi. To date, the cookbook has sold more than 75,000 copies. It also garnered the respect of such publications as Bon Appetit, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Good Morning America, Today.com, The New Yorker, Saveur, The San Francisco Chronicle and Fine Cooking.

Janice Simeon was born and raised on Maui and tends to managing the day-to-day business of Tiffany’s.

Sheldon and Janice also own and operate Tin Roof which is located in Kahului.